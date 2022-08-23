Zodiac song creates TikTok trend

Entornointeligente.com /

[email protected]

Do the lyrics, «This is my age, this is my sign, this where I live, and what I like, this where I’m from, and what I do, this what I love…How bout you» sound fa­mil­iar?

If it does or if you just sang those words, then you may be an avid Tik­Tok user and prob­a­bly used or saw videos with this trend­ing au­dio on your «For you Page» in the last year.

The name of the song is Zo­di­ac and it was writ­ten by Will Git­tens, a Trin­bag­on­ian singer and song­writer mak­ing mu­si­cal waves in­ter­na­tion­al­ly.

«Every­body wants to be heard, every­body wants to be un­der­stood, you giv­ing them an op­por­tu­ni­ty to say where they from, the things that they like and love the most…I didn’t think it was go­ing to be that big but it cre­at­ed a whole trend,» Git­tens told Guardian Me­dia.

But that’s not the on­ly time Git­tens’ mu­sic went vi­ral on­line. His acoustic and remixed ver­sions of Gram­my award singer Adele’s Easy on Me were al­so pop­u­lar on Tik­Tok and gained mil­lions of views on YouTube.

The remixed ver­sion cur­rent­ly has over two mil­lion streams on the au­dio stream­ing ser­vice Spo­ti­fy.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com