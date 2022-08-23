Zodiac song creates TikTok trend

Do the lyrics, «This is my age, this is my sign, this where I live, and what I like, this where I’m from, and what I do, this what I love…How bout you» sound familiar?
If it does or if you just sang those words, then you may be an avid TikTok user and probably used or saw videos with this trending audio on your «For you Page» in the last year.
The name of the song is Zodiac and it was written by Will Gittens, a Trinbagonian singer and songwriter making musical waves internationally.
«Everybody wants to be heard, everybody wants to be understood, you giving them an opportunity to say where they from, the things that they like and love the most…I didn’t think it was going to be that big but it created a whole trend,» Gittens told Guardian Media.
But that’s not the only time Gittens’ music went viral online. His acoustic and remixed versions of Grammy award singer Adele’s Easy on Me were also popular on TikTok and gained millions of views on YouTube.
The remixed version currently has over two million streams on the audio streaming service Spotify.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian