Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children

HARARE, Zim­bab­we (AP) — The death toll from a measles out­break in Zim­bab­we has risen to al­most 700 chil­dren, the coun­try’s health min­istry has said.

Some are call­ing for the en­act­ment of leg­is­la­tion to make vac­ci­na­tion manda­to­ry in a coun­try where an­ti-mod­ern med­i­cine re­li­gious sects hold sway on large swathes of the pop­u­la­tion of 15 mil­lion peo­ple.

The south­ern African coun­try’s health min­istry an­nounced at the week­end that 698 chil­dren have died from measles since the out­break start­ed in April.

The min­istry said 37 of the deaths oc­curred on a sin­gle day on Sept.1. The health min­istry said it had record­ed 6,291 cas­es by Sept. 4.

The lat­est fig­ures are more than four-times the num­ber of deaths an­nounced about two weeks ago when the min­istry said 157 chil­dren, most of whom were un­vac­ci­nat­ed due to their fam­i­ly’s re­li­gious be­liefs, had suc­cumbed to the dis­ease.

Dr. Jo­hannes Marisa, the pres­i­dent of the Med­ical and Den­tal Pri­vate Prac­ti­tion­ers of Zim­bab­we As­so­ci­a­tion, told The As­so­ci­at­ed Press on Mon­day that the gov­ern­ment should es­ca­late an on­go­ing mass vac­ci­na­tion cam­paign and em­bark on aware­ness pro­grams tar­get­ed es­pe­cial­ly at an­ti-vac­cine re­li­gious groups.

«Be­cause of the re­sis­tance, ed­u­ca­tion may not be enough so the gov­ern­ment should al­so con­sid­er us­ing co­er­cive mea­sures to en­sure that no one is al­lowed to refuse vac­ci­na­tion for their chil­dren,» said Marisa. He urged the gov­ern­ment to «con­sid­er en­act­ing leg­is­la­tion that makes vac­ci­na­tion against killer dis­eases such as measles manda­to­ry.»

UNICEF on Mon­day said it «is deeply con­cerned» with the num­ber of cas­es and deaths among chil­dren due to measles. The agency said it is as­sist­ing the gov­ern­ment to com­bat the out­break through im­mu­niza­tion pro­grams.

The measles out­break was first re­port­ed in the east­ern Man­i­ca­land province in ear­ly April and has since spread to all parts of the coun­try.

Many of the deaths have been of chil­dren who were not vac­ci­nat­ed, In­for­ma­tion Min­is­ter Mon­i­ca Mutsvang­wa said in Au­gust.

Zim­bab­we’s Cab­i­net has in­voked a law used to re­spond to dis­as­ters to deal with the out­break.

The gov­ern­ment has em­barked on a mass vac­ci­na­tion cam­paign tar­get­ing chil­dren aged be­tween 6 months and 15 years old and is en­gag­ing tra­di­tion­al and faith lead­ers to sup­port the dri­ve.

Zim­bab­we con­tin­ued vac­ci­nat­ing chil­dren against measles even dur­ing the height of the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic, but the dri­ve has been ham­pered by re­li­gious groups that preach against vac­cines.

The Chris­t­ian sects are against mod­ern med­i­cine and tell their mem­bers to re­ly on self-pro­claimed prophets for heal­ing.

Church gath­er­ings that have re­sumed fol­low­ing the eas­ing of COVID-19 re­stric­tions have «led to the spread of measles to pre­vi­ous­ly un­af­fect­ed ar­eas,» said the health min­istry in a state­ment last week.

Measles is among the most in­fec­tious dis­eases in the world and most­ly spreads in the air by cough­ing, sneez­ing or close con­tact.

Symp­toms in­clude cough­ing, fever and a skin rash, while the risk of se­vere measles or dy­ing from com­pli­ca­tions is high among un­vac­ci­nat­ed chil­dren.

Out­breaks in un­vac­ci­nat­ed and mal­nour­ished pop­u­la­tions have been known to kill thou­sands. Sci­en­tists es­ti­mate that more than 90% of the pop­u­la­tion needs to be im­mu­nized to pre­vent measles out­breaks.

The World Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion in April warned of an in­crease in measles in vul­ner­a­ble coun­tries as a re­sult of a dis­rup­tion of ser­vices due to COVID-19.

In Ju­ly, the Unit­ed Na­tions chil­dren’s agency, UNICEF, said about 25 mil­lion chil­dren world­wide have missed out on rou­tine im­mu­niza­tions against com­mon child­hood dis­eases, call­ing it a «red alert» for child health.

