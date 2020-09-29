Zimbabwe reopens schools for final examination classes after six-month suspension due to pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

HARARE, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) — Schools in Zimbabwe reopened Monday for the final examination classes, six months after they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primary and secondary schools in the southern African country closed in March, just a week before the end of the first term.

Salome Mutsinze, CEO and founder of Harare-based Mother Touch Group of Schools, said her schools had complied with all preventative protocols required to stem the spread of COVID-19 before the resumption of classes.

“In the classrooms, we have ensured that there is adequate social distance, more than a meter distance; we have personalized desks and chairs; every child is using his or her personalized desk and chair, no sharing of anything,” Mutsinze said.

“We have also personalized their bathrooms whereby two children are using one toilet so that if anything goes wrong we can track it back,” Mutsinze noted, adding schools have also made sure that every student adheres to COVID-19 protective measures.

Besides, schools have introduced online lessons to ensure that students continue to learn from home while physical classes were closed during the lockdowns.

“Our learners have been learning throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. We introduced online learning whereby learners have been learning continuously,” Mutsinze said.

The government has set Dec. 1 as the date for commencement of locally-run Zimbabwe School Examination Council public examinations.

Britain-run Cambridge examination classes resumed on Sept. 14, with tests expected to start on Thursday.

A phased reopening of classes for all learners will be completed by November.

The resumption of schools comes at a time when most sectors of the economy have fully resumed operations following a relaxation of COVID-19 preventative measures.

The country is seeing declining daily infections and deaths. As of Monday, Zimbabwe has recorded 7,816 confirmed cases, including 6,112 recoveries and 228 deaths. Enditem

