Zimbabwe has lost a formidable leader

THE EDITOR, Madam:

It is so sad to hear of the passing of Dr Alex Tawanda Magaisa, who died of a sudden heart attack on the morning of Sunday, June 5.

Magaisa was a constitutional law expert, a passionate campaigner and formidable thinker who was admired around the world for his teaching and contribution to reform in his beloved Zimbabwe. He was a key adviser to the constitutional select committee that served the Zimbabwean people by drafting a new constitution that became law in 2013.

Dr Magaisa was chief of staff and principal adviser to the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, assisting him to lead the Zimbabwean government of national unity in the period 2012-2013. Alex Tawanda Magaisa exposed corruption in Zimbabwe, he wanted to eradicate vote rigging; he constantly motivated people to remain energetic and he wanted corrupt, careless and clueless government to be removed so that many Zimbabweans flocking South Africa and other foreign countries will return home.

KUDZAI CHIKOWORE

