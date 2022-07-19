Zimbabwe completes Windies qualifying group for World Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

LON­DON—West In­dies will meet Zim­bab­we in the open­ing round of the Men’s Twen­ty20 World Cup lat­er this year, af­ter the African side beat the Nether­lands in the fi­nal of the ICC T20 Qual­i­fi­er on Sun­day.

Play­ing at Queens Sports Club in Bu­l­awayo, the hosts suc­cess­ful­ly de­fend­ed 132 to come away with a 37-run vic­to­ry over the Dutch.

They will now join West In­dies in Group B of the open­ing round, along with Ire­land and Scot­land, the four teams vy­ing for the top two spots in or­der to reach the Su­per12 Group Stage.

Losers the Nether­lands will do bat­tle in Group A with Namib­ia, Sri Lan­ka and Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates in the T20 World Cup cam­paign which runs from Oc­to­ber 16 to No­vem­ber 13 in Aus­tralia.

«To­day is an ex­cit­ing day for fans with all 16 teams now con­firmed for the first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup be­ing held in Aus­tralia,» said Lo­cal Or­gan­is­ing Com­mit­tee CEO, Michelle En­right.

«We con­grat­u­late the Nether­lands and Zim­bab­we on mak­ing it through a chal­leng­ing qual­i­fy­ing event and look for­ward to wel­com­ing them to Ho­bart and Gee­long re­spec­tive­ly in the First Round.»

West In­dies open their bid to reach the main draw with a clash against Scot­land while Zim­bab­we and Ire­land lock horns, both match­es form­ing a dou­ble­head­er in Ho­bart on Oc­to­ber 17.

And West In­dies and Zim­bab­we will meet each oth­er two days lat­er at the same venue, which will stage all Group B match­es.

Both teams will be hop­ing to ad­vance to the main draw which com­pris­es the au­to­mat­ic qual­i­fiers on the ba­sis of ICC rank­ing.

Hosts Aus­tralia, New Zealand, Eng­land and Afghanistan make up Group 1 while In­dia, Pak­istan, South Africa and Bangladesh have been in­stalled in Group 2. (CMC)

