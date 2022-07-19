Zimbabwe completes Windies qualifying group for World Cup

LONDON—West Indies will meet Zimbabwe in the opening round of the Men’s Twenty20 World Cup later this year, after the African side beat the Netherlands in the final of the ICC T20 Qualifier on Sunday.
Playing at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, the hosts successfully defended 132 to come away with a 37-run victory over the Dutch.
They will now join West Indies in Group B of the opening round, along with Ireland and Scotland, the four teams vying for the top two spots in order to reach the Super12 Group Stage.
Losers the Netherlands will do battle in Group A with Namibia, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates in the T20 World Cup campaign which runs from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
«Today is an exciting day for fans with all 16 teams now confirmed for the first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being held in Australia,» said Local Organising Committee CEO, Michelle Enright.
«We congratulate the Netherlands and Zimbabwe on making it through a challenging qualifying event and look forward to welcoming them to Hobart and Geelong respectively in the First Round.»
West Indies open their bid to reach the main draw with a clash against Scotland while Zimbabwe and Ireland lock horns, both matches forming a doubleheader in Hobart on October 17.
And West Indies and Zimbabwe will meet each other two days later at the same venue, which will stage all Group B matches.
Both teams will be hoping to advance to the main draw which comprises the automatic qualifiers on the basis of ICC ranking.
Hosts Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan make up Group 1 while India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh have been installed in Group 2. (CMC)
