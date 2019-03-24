Zambia beats Namibia 4-1 in Africa Cup qualifier

Entornointeligente.com / LUSAKA, March 24 (Xinhua) — Zambia on Saturday bowed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a good note after beating Namibia 4-1.

The Chipolopolo, who had already been ruled out of qualifying for the finals, used home ground advantage to beat the Brave Warriors during the game watched by a capacity crowd at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

Zambia scored through South African based striker Augustine Mulenga who scored a brace in the 13th and 80th minutes while Donashano Malama and Lazarous Kambole scored in the 54th and 90th minutes respectively.

Namibia’s consolation goal came in the 88th minute through striker Peter Shalulile.

