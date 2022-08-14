YTEPP trainees get Powergen scholarships

Entornointeligente.com /

Beni­ta Sandy Mills broke down in tears as she re­count­ed the strug­gles she faced af­ter she lost her job with the clo­sure of state-owned en­er­gy com­pa­ny Petrotrin in 2018.

Mills, who par­tic­i­pat­ed in a re­train­ing pro­gramme of­fered by the Youth Train­ing and Em­ploy­ment Part­ner­ship Pro­gramme (YTEPP), was one of the ben­e­fi­cia­ries of $50,000 in schol­ar­ship funds from Pow­er­gen.

She ad­mit­ted that it had been a strug­gle to keep up with the on­line pro­gramme be­cause she did not have a prop­er elec­tron­ic de­vice to con­nect to the In­ter­net. She al­so faced fi­nan­cial prob­lems and COVID-19 added to the dif­fi­cul­ties as she tried to com­plete the pro­gramme. How­ev­er, with the sup­port of her tu­tors and her fam­i­ly, she was able to grad­u­ate.

An­oth­er schol­ar­ship re­cip­i­ent, Ria Lall Ramharak said she be­came un­em­ployed af­ter the clo­sure of Arcelor Mit­tal and found her­self strug­gling to re­pay debts. Through the YTEPP pro­gramme, she was able to re­train for her new ca­reer as an aes­theti­cian.

The YTEPP pro­gramme pro­vides re-tool­ing and re-skilling to un­em­ployed, un­der-em­ployed, re­trenched or dis­placed per­sons be­tween the ages of 25-60 years, equip­ping them for the job mar­ket with tech­ni­cal vo­ca­tion­al and life Skills train­ing. Re­train­ing is done at cen­tres in rur­al and ur­ban com­mu­ni­ties across the coun­try.

Pow­er­gen spon­sored costs re­lat­ed to the up­skilling of par­tic­i­pants in the pro­gramme who sat­is­fied their cri­te­ria and lived with­in the com­pa­ny’s fence­line com­mu­ni­ties.

The schol­ar­ships were pre­sent­ed dur­ing a cer­e­mo­ny at YTEPP’s Wood­ford Lodge, Ch­agua­nas, head­quar­ters. YTEPP chair­per­son Tho­ra Best said the 17 ben­e­fi­cia­ries had to over­come sev­er­al chal­lenges dur­ing the pan­dem­ic in ad­di­tion to fac­ing un­em­ploy­ment.

She said the pro­gramme was de­vel­oped af­ter YTEPP was giv­en the chal­lenge by Pow­er­gen to re­train per­sons in the com­mu­ni­ties where it op­er­ates.

«It was in June 2021, the height of the pan­dem­ic, that we for­malised our col­lab­o­ra­tion with Pow­er­gen with the sign­ing of an MOU. The MOU was to pro­vide skills train­ing to un­em­ployed per­sons in the fence line com­mu­ni­ties in Port-of-Spain, Cou­va, Pe­nal and Siparia,» she said.

«To­day we can shout out loud and clear, mis­sion ac­com­plished.»

