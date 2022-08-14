YTEPP trainees get Powergen scholarships

Benita Sandy Mills broke down in tears as she recounted the struggles she faced after she lost her job with the closure of state-owned energy company Petrotrin in 2018.
Mills, who participated in a retraining programme offered by the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP), was one of the beneficiaries of $50,000 in scholarship funds from Powergen.
She admitted that it had been a struggle to keep up with the online programme because she did not have a proper electronic device to connect to the Internet. She also faced financial problems and COVID-19 added to the difficulties as she tried to complete the programme. However, with the support of her tutors and her family, she was able to graduate.
Another scholarship recipient, Ria Lall Ramharak said she became unemployed after the closure of Arcelor Mittal and found herself struggling to repay debts. Through the YTEPP programme, she was able to retrain for her new career as an aesthetician.
The YTEPP programme provides re-tooling and re-skilling to unemployed, under-employed, retrenched or displaced persons between the ages of 25-60 years, equipping them for the job market with technical vocational and life Skills training. Retraining is done at centres in rural and urban communities across the country.
Powergen sponsored costs related to the upskilling of participants in the programme who satisfied their criteria and lived within the company’s fenceline communities.
The scholarships were presented during a ceremony at YTEPP’s Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, headquarters. YTEPP chairperson Thora Best said the 17 beneficiaries had to overcome several challenges during the pandemic in addition to facing unemployment.
She said the programme was developed after YTEPP was given the challenge by Powergen to retrain persons in the communities where it operates.
«It was in June 2021, the height of the pandemic, that we formalised our collaboration with Powergen with the signing of an MOU. The MOU was to provide skills training to unemployed persons in the fence line communities in Port-of-Spain, Couva, Penal and Siparia,» she said.
«Today we can shout out loud and clear, mission accomplished.»
