Youth unemployment and social crises

by Wes­ley Gib­bings

Among the more trag­ic out­comes of this pan­dem­ic era (and, no, it is not yet over) is the de­clin­ing abil­i­ty by coun­tries all over the world to ad­dress the se­ri­ous chal­lenge of youth un­em­ploy­ment and the pro­duc­tive par­tic­i­pa­tion of our young peo­ple in so­ci­ety.

The In­ter­na­tion­al Labour Or­ga­ni­za­tion (ILO) has sug­gest­ed that young peo­ple are at least three times less like­ly to gain ac­cess to mean­ing­ful em­ploy­ment than their se­niors. At this time of the pan­dem­ic, the young have been the most sig­nif­i­cant vic­tims of shrink­ing, un­der­mined labour mar­kets.

In most in­stances this means that among the grow­ing co­hort of un­em­ployed you can ex­pect to en­counter the un­der-25s in ex­pand­ing num­bers—par­tic­u­lar­ly young women.

In its 2022 youth em­ploy­ment re­port, the ILO es­ti­mate of youth not en­gaged in ei­ther em­ploy­ment, ed­u­ca­tion or train­ing in the Latin Amer­i­can and Caribbean re­gion is 20.5 per cent.

No one would ar­gue that the Caribbean sta­tis­tic is like­ly to be con­sid­er­ably high­er giv­en our thin re­source bases, high vul­ner­a­bil­i­ty to ex­ter­nal shocks and weak­ened re­silience in some key sec­tors. In T&T, the rate was es­ti­mat­ed at 9.12 per cent in pre-pan­dem­ic 2019.

Bear in mind, the tech­ni­cal folks work­ing on these things as­sess youth un­em­ploy­ment as the share of the labour force ages 15-24 with­out work but avail­able for and seek­ing em­ploy­ment.

Our com­par­a­tive­ly low per­cent­age could, in that light, be symp­to­matic of a se­vere cri­sis be­ing man­i­fest in a va­ri­ety of ways as grow­ing num­bers with­draw from con­tention for jobs.

In­creas­ing the of­fi­cial age of re­tire­ment—which is an en­tire­ly un­der­stand­able com­pul­sion giv­en the bunch­ing of state re­tire­ment ben­e­fits—can al­so have the im­pact of keep­ing old­er peo­ple in po­si­tions that could oth­er­wise be made avail­able to the young.

There is much to damp­en the prospect of youth em­ploy­ment. But al­so no short­age of chal­lenges to in­de­pen­dent youth en­tre­pre­neur­ship with­in both the for­mal and in­for­mal sec­tors.

The pur­suit of op­por­tu­ni­ties in the in­for­mal econ­o­my (which ac­counts for 77 per cent of youth em­ploy­ment glob­al­ly) are fre­quent­ly dis­cour­aged and even pun­ished here.

There is in­deed ev­i­dence that our in­for­mal sec­tor has grown dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. In many in­stances, it has met pub­lic de­mand for goods and ser­vices more seam­less­ly than ob­tained in the past. Busi­ness group­ings need to make greater ef­forts to em­brace the new ini­tia­tives and to pro­vide greater sup­port to bring recog­ni­tion and le­git­i­ma­cy to them.

Mean­while, the fo­cus of ILO ef­forts to gen­er­ate in­creased move­ment from the in­for­mal to for­mal has not been read­i­ly em­braced by ei­ther the state or the net­work of pri­vate in­sti­tu­tions as­signed im­plic­it re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for so do­ing. The ben­e­fits of achiev­ing this are read­i­ly ex­pressed in ac­cess to so­cial pro­tec­tion mech­a­nisms.

In­stead, these most vul­ner­a­ble sub­jects of the scourge of brit­tle labour mar­kets, the young, are rou­tine­ly and point­ed­ly ex­clud­ed from par­tic­i­pat­ing in those ar­eas that re­ly on the en­er­gy and cre­ativ­i­ty they bring nat­u­ral­ly to the ta­ble.

State agen­cies, banks, in­sur­ance com­pa­nies and oth­ers seem­ing­ly lie in wait to shat­ter dreams. Labour unions pay them ab­solute­ly no mind and the or­gan­ised pri­vate sec­tor is slow to em­brace them. This is quite a for­mi­da­ble align­ment of coun­ter­vail­ing forces.

To their cred­it, some of the larg­er more suc­cess­ful busi­ness en­ter­pris­es have at­tempt­ed to pro­vide a mea­sure of sup­port, even as a form of en­light­ened self-in­ter­est.

Dis­man­tling mech­a­nisms to pro­mote the re­quired so­cial di­a­logue, such as the Na­tion­al Tri­par­tite Ad­vi­so­ry Coun­cil, is thus among the worst things that can hap­pen at this time.

In this re­spect, our labour unions are drift­ing in­to a rapid­ly mov­ing stream of ir­rel­e­vance, be­yond its un­de­ni­able role in the col­lec­tive bar­gain­ing process.

Broad­er so­cial ac­tivism has been aban­doned with lit­tle in­put in­to mod­ern re­al­i­ties that im­pact on the world of work, so­cial peace, and the in­ter­ests of the peo­ple of to­mor­row.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, while there has been un­der­stand­able con­cern by all about our young men, girls and women ac­tu­al­ly ac­count for a high­er pro­por­tion of un­em­ployed youth than their male coun­ter­parts and face a mul­ti­plic­i­ty of unique, cor­re­spond­ing risks.

Glob­al­ly, young men are al­most 1.5 times more like­ly than young women to be em­ployed.

This is one of those times when the macro-eco­nom­ic fun­da­men­tals can­not stand on their own. Debt to GDP ra­tios, rates of (job­less) growth, for­eign cur­ren­cy cov­er and what sits idle and un­pro­duc­tive in the bank­ing kit­ty mean noth­ing if the re­al­i­ty sig­nals a cri­sis of the young.

We are not go­ing to be for­giv­en for drop­ping the ball on this one. The costs are too high to con­tem­plate. We are al­ready wit­ness­ing some in­evitable im­pacts.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

