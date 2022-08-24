Youth Participate in Goal-Setting Conference

Entornointeligente.com /

More than 200 youth from across Jamaica came together at the Excelsior Community College in Kingston, recently, to participate in the inaugural ‘What’s Next Youth Conference’.

Held under the theme ‘Seet, Plan it, Dweet’, the event was designed to expose the participants, between 18 and 25 years, to the tenets of goal setting and the tools required to utilise strategies to actively pursue and achieve their goals.

Founder of YES Effect International and Youth Empowerment Specialist, Ruth Lawrence, said the conference was hosted in partnership with WomanUp Ja as a catalyst to transform the mindset of Jamaicaâs youth, through empowerment and exposure to industry strategies, which should result in leading meaningful lives.

She said the theme is a true call to action for youth to have a vision and plan, whilst mustering the courage to pursue their dreams. According to Miss Lawrence, the YES Effect International initiative is guided by the mantra, «Seet, Plan it, Dweet».

The project was conceptualised after data from a UNICEF poll indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic was having a significant impact on the mental health of adolescents and young people in Latin America and the Caribbean. Miss Lawrence disclosed that the conference received funding support from the United States Embassy in Kingston.

The youth who participated in the conference represented varied backgrounds of the Jamaican society. They were given an opportunity to engage with experts on topics such as vision boarding, financial investing, personal branding and talent monetisation.

WomanUp Ja Founder, Isheba Cornwall, is a Social Media Ambassador at the United States Embassy in Jamaica.

The aim of WomanUp Ja is to educate young women in Jamaica on how to navigate womanhood as youth, through #SisterCircleTalks and a dive into #HERstory.

