Youth netballers secure 2nd spot

Entornointeligente.com / Defender Destiny Williams, T&T’s “Most Valuable Player”, her captain Kelelicia George and their teammates are still all smiles, brandishing their sparkling silver medals and second-place trophy after finishing as runner-up in the Caribbean Netball Association Jean Pierre Under-16 Championships which ended on Thursday in Antigua. They along with the T&T staff which include coach Velma Hazelwood, Lystra Solomon-Simmons, a former national senior captain, manager Coreen David and trainer/primary care Sojourner Hyles-Lewis were overjoyed with the success of the local team. “They are in great spirits sang all the way home and more,” said manager David in a tournament which Barbados emerged the champion. The Barbadians, who played unbeaten in the seven-team competition, earned full 30 points. In the final round of matches played at the YMCA, Barbados was tested by St Lucia but held on to win 29-25 in the final match of a triple-header, to nab gold. The St Lucians bagged the bronze medals, closing with four wins and two losses. The junior “Calypso Girls” played in the opening match on the final day of competition and easily defeated Grenada, 33-20 after leading at the end of each quarter – 8-4 in the first, 16-10 at the half and in the third, 28-16. Again leading the scoring for the local unit was goal-shooter Jillisa Briggs, who netted 18 goals from 22 attempts and was boosted by her goal-attack George, scoring 15 in 19 while Williams and Ashley Greig locked down the Grenadians in the defensive circle. Grenada’s Kalidah Andrew though was still productive with 16 off 21 but her team still had to settle for the 13-goal loss to close the tournament in sixth spot (9 points) with one win and five losses. Also placing ahead of them were Dominica (17 points) and Bermuda (12 points), respectively. Hosts Antigua and Barbuda remained winless and placed seventh. T&T, meanwhile, was second-best with five victories and a loss to the eventual champion. The teams had met on Saturday in their opening match and T&T suffered a 35-22 defeat to Barbados. However, the junior “Calypso Girls”, one of the fittest teams in the competition thanks to the effort of trainer Hyles-Lewis, bounced back to beat Bermuda (35-15), Dominica (30-19), St Lucia (28-24), Antigua & Barbuda (45-14) and Grenada (33-20), respectively. “It is a joy and a good accomplishment. We have worked hard from the placings in previous years to get where we are now. The girls showcased their talent and made us very proud,” said a thrilled Hyles-Lewis on the team’s performance. At the closing ceremony, T&T was honoured with the “Best Spirited Team” award, had four players making the “Top 16” of the tournament including George, Briggs, Williams and Shanique Griffith and not surprisingly, the “Most Accurate Shooting Team”. This after T&T dominated the shooting competition earlier in the week thanks to the accuracy of George, Briggs and Shania Shortt, who made up the first place shooting team. In the individual category, George was the winner with Briggs in third place. George also received the “Most Accurate Shooter” award and was recognised for having the highest number of goals. Speaking on behalf of her fellow officials, manager David said: “Euphoric and jubilant – that’s how we feel! In two years we moved the team from seventh of eight teams to fourth of seven teams in 2018 and now second of seven teams. So we are excited indeed. This is fantastic especially since we have not placed this high in the tournament since 1998 and 1999.” In the history of the tournament named after the late international T&T netballer Jean Pierre, the T&T’s results are as followed: second in 1998, 2000, 2001, 2008, third in 2006, 2009-2012, sixth in 2014 and 2015 and seventh in 2016. No tournaments were held in 2003, 2007, 2013 and 2017. Thursday’s results Grenada 20 (Kalidah Andrew 16/21, Celina Brown 4/7) vs T&T 33 (Jillisa Briggs 18/22, Kelelicia George 15/19). Quarter scores: 1st. 8-4, 2nd. 16-10; 3rd. 28-16 (All in favour of T&T). Bermuda 23 (Asrael Basden 20/33, Jade Johnston 1/3, Selah Tuzo 2/3) vs Dominica 36 (Treneese Hamilton 25/35, Etheline Telemaque 11/15). Quarter scores: 1st. 10-10, 2nd. 21-13 (Dominica); 3rd. 28-16 (Dominica). Barbados 29 (Dalia Knight 4/7, Chiara Chase 8/8, Sumara Benn 17/24) vs St Lucia 25 (Dasha Eugene 20/25, Trenice St Croix 5/9). Quarter scores: 1st. 5-5, 2nd. 13-13; 3rd. 18-18. Final Standings Place*Team*Play*Wins*Loses*Draw*Goals For*Goals Against*Avg*Accuracy*Points 1*Barbados*6*6*0*0*236*82*154*2.88*74.68*30 2*T&T*6*5*1*0*193*127*66*1.52*74.81*26 3*St Lucia*6*4*2*0*184*132*52*1.39*72.16*22 4*Dominica*6*3*3*0*154*1143*11*1.08*68.14*17 5*Bermuda*6*2*4*0*120*189*-69*0.63*64.86*12 6*Grenada*6*1*5*0*118*150*-32*0.79*64.48*9 7*Ant & Bar*6*0*6*0*58*240*-182*0.24*62.37*1LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
