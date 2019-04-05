Youth netballers secure 2nd spot

Entornointeligente.com / De­fend­er Des­tiny Williams, T&T’s “Most Valu­able Play­er”, her cap­tain Keleli­cia George and their team­mates are still all smiles, bran­dish­ing their sparkling sil­ver medals and sec­ond-place tro­phy af­ter fin­ish­ing as run­ner-up in the Caribbean Net­ball As­so­ci­a­tion Jean Pierre Un­der-16 Cham­pi­onships which end­ed on Thurs­day in An­tigua. They along with the T&T staff which in­clude coach Vel­ma Hazel­wood, Lystra Solomon-Sim­mons, a for­mer na­tion­al se­nior cap­tain, man­ag­er Coreen David and train­er/pri­ma­ry care So­journ­er Hyles-Lewis were over­joyed with the suc­cess of the lo­cal team. “They are in great spir­its sang all the way home and more,” said man­ag­er David in a tour­na­ment which Bar­ba­dos emerged the cham­pi­on. The Bar­ba­di­ans, who played un­beat­en in the sev­en-team com­pe­ti­tion, earned full 30 points. In the fi­nal round of match­es played at the YM­CA, Bar­ba­dos was test­ed by St Lu­cia but held on to win 29-25 in the fi­nal match of a triple-head­er, to nab gold. The St Lu­cians bagged the bronze medals, clos­ing with four wins and two loss­es. The ju­nior “Ca­lyp­so Girls” played in the open­ing match on the fi­nal day of com­pe­ti­tion and eas­i­ly de­feat­ed Grena­da, 33-20 af­ter lead­ing at the end of each quar­ter – 8-4 in the first, 16-10 at the half and in the third, 28-16. Again lead­ing the scor­ing for the lo­cal unit was goal-shoot­er Jil­lisa Brig­gs, who net­ted 18 goals from 22 at­tempts and was boost­ed by her goal-at­tack George, scor­ing 15 in 19 while Williams and Ash­ley Greig locked down the Grena­di­ans in the de­fen­sive cir­cle. Grena­da’s Kali­dah An­drew though was still pro­duc­tive with 16 off 21 but her team still had to set­tle for the 13-goal loss to close the tour­na­ment in sixth spot (9 points) with one win and five loss­es. Al­so plac­ing ahead of them were Do­mini­ca (17 points) and Bermu­da (12 points), re­spec­tive­ly. Hosts An­tigua and Bar­bu­da re­mained win­less and placed sev­enth. T&T, mean­while, was sec­ond-best with five vic­to­ries and a loss to the even­tu­al cham­pi­on. The teams had met on Sat­ur­day in their open­ing match and T&T suf­fered a 35-22 de­feat to Bar­ba­dos. How­ev­er, the ju­nior “Ca­lyp­so Girls”, one of the fittest teams in the com­pe­ti­tion thanks to the ef­fort of train­er Hyles-Lewis, bounced back to beat Bermu­da (35-15), Do­mini­ca (30-19), St Lu­cia (28-24), An­tigua & Bar­bu­da (45-14) and Grena­da (33-20), re­spec­tive­ly. “It is a joy and a good ac­com­plish­ment. We have worked hard from the plac­ings in pre­vi­ous years to get where we are now. The girls show­cased their tal­ent and made us very proud,” said a thrilled Hyles-Lewis on the team’s per­for­mance. At the clos­ing cer­e­mo­ny, T&T was ho­n­oured with the “Best Spir­it­ed Team” award, had four play­ers mak­ing the “Top 16” of the tour­na­ment in­clud­ing George, Brig­gs, Williams and Shanique Grif­fith and not sur­pris­ing­ly, the “Most Ac­cu­rate Shoot­ing Team”. This af­ter T&T dom­i­nat­ed the shoot­ing com­pe­ti­tion ear­li­er in the week thanks to the ac­cu­ra­cy of George, Brig­gs and Sha­nia Shortt, who made up the first place shoot­ing team. In the in­di­vid­ual cat­e­go­ry, George was the win­ner with Brig­gs in third place. George al­so re­ceived the “Most Ac­cu­rate Shoot­er” award and was recog­nised for hav­ing the high­est num­ber of goals. Speak­ing on be­half of her fel­low of­fi­cials, man­ag­er David said: “Eu­phor­ic and ju­bi­lant – that’s how we feel! In two years we moved the team from sev­enth of eight teams to fourth of sev­en teams in 2018 and now sec­ond of sev­en teams. So we are ex­cit­ed in­deed. This is fan­tas­tic es­pe­cial­ly since we have not placed this high in the tour­na­ment since 1998 and 1999.” In the his­to­ry of the tour­na­ment named af­ter the late in­ter­na­tion­al T&T net­baller Jean Pierre, the T&T’s re­sults are as fol­lowed: sec­ond in 1998, 2000, 2001, 2008, third in 2006, 2009-2012, sixth in 2014 and 2015 and sev­enth in 2016. No tour­na­ments were held in 2003, 2007, 2013 and 2017. Thurs­day’s re­sults Grena­da 20 (Kali­dah An­drew 16/21, Celi­na Brown 4/7) vs T&T 33 (Jil­lisa Brig­gs 18/22, Keleli­cia George 15/19). Quar­ter scores: 1st. 8-4, 2nd. 16-10; 3rd. 28-16 (All in favour of T&T). Bermu­da 23 (As­rael Bas­den 20/33, Jade John­ston 1/3, Se­lah Tu­zo 2/3) vs Do­mini­ca 36 (Tre­neese Hamil­ton 25/35, Ethe­line Tele­maque 11/15). Quar­ter scores: 1st. 10-10, 2nd. 21-13 (Do­mini­ca); 3rd. 28-16 (Do­mini­ca). Bar­ba­dos 29 (Dalia Knight 4/7, Chiara Chase 8/8, Sumara Benn 17/24) vs St Lu­cia 25 (Dasha Eu­gene 20/25, Trenice St Croix 5/9). Quar­ter scores: 1st. 5-5, 2nd. 13-13; 3rd. 18-18. Fi­nal Stand­ings Place*Team*Play*Wins*Los­es*Draw*Goals For*Goals Against*Avg*Ac­cu­ra­cy*Points 1*Bar­ba­dos*6*6*0*0*236*82*154*2.88*74.68*30 2*T&T*6*5*1*0*193*127*66*1.52*74.81*26 3*St Lu­cia*6*4*2*0*184*132*52*1.39*72.16*22 4*Do­mini­ca*6*3*3*0*154*1143*11*1.08*68.14*17 5*Bermu­da*6*2*4*0*120*189*-69*0.63*64.86*12 6*Grena­da*6*1*5*0*118*150*-32*0.79*64.48*9 7*Ant & Bar*6*0*6*0*58*240*-182*0.24*62.37*1LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

