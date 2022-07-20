Youth Division raising awareness of Carriacou’s African Heritage

Entornointeligente.com /

Organisers of Emancipation Day observance in Carriacou and Petite Martinique said the focus of this year’s event is on getting young people more interested in their African heritage.

The 2022 Emancipation Day event, organised by the Division of Youth, Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and Local Government, is on 29 July.

Youth Officer Georgina Ray said the aim of the Division is to use the event to raise the level of enthusiasm in the culture among young people and get them more involved.

The Emancipation Day celebrations, to be held on the Hillsborough Market Grounds, will include a display of traditional foods, arts and craft and a historical booth.

Ray said that they are hoping to team up with other stakeholders to make Emancipation Day an annual event in Carriacou.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique

