Young visits Venezuela for energy talks

The Venezue­lan Gov­ern­ment is hop­ing to re­vive co­op­er­a­tion with T&T in the ar­eas of en­er­gy and the econ­o­my. This fol­lows a meet­ing on Fri­day by En­er­gy Min­is­ter Stu­art Young and T&T’s Am­bas­sador to Venezuela Ed­mund Dil­lon with Pres­i­dent Nicolás Maduro at Mi­raflo­res Palace in Cara­cas.

A re­lease from Venezuela’s Min­istry of Com­mu­ni­ca­tion and In­for­ma­tion stat­ed that at the work­ing meet­ing the two sides «con­sol­i­dat­ed their ties of co­op­er­a­tion, com­ple­men­tar­i­ty and sol­i­dar­i­ty.»

«In re­cent months, in en­er­gy mat­ters, both coun­tries have ex­pressed the de­sire and com­mit­ment to re­ac­ti­vate en­er­gy co­op­er­a­tion and par­tic­u­lar­ly the Gov­ern­ment of T&T has pro­posed the search for for­mu­las for the nor­mal­i­sa­tion of gas and oil sup­ply world­wide,» the re­lease con­tin­ued.

Young al­so met Venezuela’s Oil Min­is­ter Tareck El Ais­sa­mi and dis­cussed «strate­gies for co­op­er­a­tion and busi­ness in the mat­ter of hy­dro­car­bons.»

The two coun­tries have signed sev­er­al agree­ments, in­clud­ing for large-scale projects such as the bi­lat­er­al Con­tin­gency Plan for Hy­dro­car­bon Spills, a mem­o­ran­dum of un­der­stand­ing for the sup­ply of nat­ur­al gas, and the Frame­work Agree­ment for En­er­gy Co­op­er­a­tion.

On his Twit­ter ac­count post­ed pho­tos of the meet­ing and said: «Pleased to wel­come Stu­art Richard Young, Min­is­ter of En­er­gy and En­er­gy In­dus­tries and Min­is­ter in the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter of T&T. Re­la­tions be­tween both na­tions are of sin­cere broth­er­hood and re­spect, for the well-be­ing of our peo­ples.»

On Fri­day morn­ing, For­eign Af­fairs Min­is­ter Car­los Faria post­ed pho­tos with Young with the cap­tion: «We met with the Min­is­ter of En­er­gy and En­er­gy In­dus­tries of T&T, with the firm ob­jec­tive of con­tin­u­ing to pro­mote the eco­nom­ic and com­mer­cial growth of Venezuela and our al­lies. Venezuela and T&T have ex­pressed the po­lit­i­cal in­ten­tion to re­ac­ti­vate en­er­gy co­op­er­a­tion agree­ments, for the ben­e­fit of the com­pre­hen­sive de­vel­op­ment of both na­tions, and in an ef­fort to con­sol­i­date bi­na­tion­al, strate­gic re­la­tions and mu­tu­al un­der­stand­ing.»

A re­lease from the En­er­gy Min­istry did not give any de­tails of what was dis­cussed but sim­ply said that talks «sur­round­ed mat­ters of en­er­gy, se­cu­ri­ty and oth­er mat­ters of na­tion­al in­ter­est to both neigh­bours.»

