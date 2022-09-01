Young screenwriter gets shot at film-making

Entornointeligente.com /

Overjoyed at being selected as one of 22 competitors in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) FI WI Short Film Competition, first-time film-maker Nasika Alliman says she believes this contest is a stepping stone for her career in film-making.

«I honestly didn’t think I got in,» Alliman told The Gleaner , sharing her reaction when she first heard the news.

«I was at home on my day off, and my friend Jhanielle called me to let me know we were selected! I literally jumped in my bed. This is the first film I produced, so I was overjoyed. It felt like the possibilities [of] a whole new world opened up. A part of me completely forgot that this was a competition, I was just so excited to be driven enough to create my own film,» she continued.

Her friend Jhanielle Powell, who also submitted an entry and was selected among the 22 film-makers, was the driving force behind her stepping out of her comfort zone and submitting an entry.

«I would always express my passion for film to her, and we would pitch ideas to each other. When she found out about the competition, she motivated [and] begged me to enter with her. My co-workers Justin Graham and Renard Anderson were also incredibly supportive,» she explained, when asked what inspired her to enter.

