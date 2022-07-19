Young people can help fight crime

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, in lead­ing the charge in the fight against crime, is look­ing at a way to tar­get the na­tion’s youth in the hope that the State can get a han­dle on the prob­lem.

Re­it­er­at­ing that crime is a pub­lic health is­sue, he re­vealed that Per­ma­nent Sec­re­taries in key min­istries will be charged with de­vel­op­ing a na­tion­al plan that in­volves defin­ing the prob­lem and iden­ti­fy­ing caus­es and risk fac­tors. The ob­jec­tive is to tar­get the youth pop­u­la­tion and steer them away or de­sen­si­tize them to crime and crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ty.

By this means, Dr Row­ley hopes to chart a course that will «squeeze crim­i­nal con­duct out of the lives of peo­ple.»

At a me­dia brief­ing yes­ter­day, Dr Row­ley stat­ed some­thing that we all are aware of – that the up­surge in crim­i­nal con­duct and the abil­i­ty of per­sons to arm them­selves is sup­port­ed by «short­com­ings on the part of the State with re­spect to the avail­abil­i­ty of sus­tained fund­ing for the crim­i­nal el­e­ment through the use of State re­sources not the least of which is il­le­gal quar­ry­ing.» He promised to take the nec­es­sary steps to en­sure that these ac­tions are cur­tailed and elim­i­nat­ed.

This news­pa­per re­port­ed ex­clu­sive­ly just a few days ago on the link be­tween il­le­gal quar­ry­ing and mur­ders in San­gre Grande. It is good that Dr Row­ley rec­og­nizes the prob­lem and in­tends to deal with it.

What he did not ad­dress, how­ev­er, is how eas­i­ly so many young peo­ple can ob­tain guns, which is wor­ry­ing.

It is fine to tar­get young peo­ple in the hope they can be steered to oth­er av­enues and turn away from crime, but the sad re­al­i­ty is that young peo­ple see crime as a lu­cra­tive en­ter­prise, a means of get­ting easy cash.

Dr Row­ley ad­mit­ted that «we have a se­ri­ous crim­i­nal el­e­ment in the coun­try very well armed.» There­fore, a pri­or­i­ty should be to find the sources of the arms and who is re­spon­si­ble for bring­ing them in. The head of the beast must be cut off if any in­roads are to be made.

There is much that needs to be done to fight crime. The plan Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley re­vealed yes­ter­day could be a start. Young peo­ple are a good tar­get group. But there is a miss­ing el­e­ment.

Why not en­gage young peo­ple in a na­tion­al con­ver­sa­tion and hear their ideas on what should be done to ad­dress this prob­lem? They are the ones who can give some in­sight in­to why some of them choose the path of law­less­ness and vi­o­lence rather than stay in school and pur­sue qual­i­fi­ca­tions for gain­ful em­ploy­ment.

They may pro­vide much of the in­for­ma­tion need­ed by the team as­signed to delve in­to the prob­lem and pro­duce so­lu­tions.

But even as Dr Row­ley and his ad­min­is­tra­tion look for nov­el ap­proach­es to a long-stand­ing and rapid­ly wors­en­ing prob­lem, they should not com­plete­ly dis­re­gard past mea­sures. Not all the pre­vi­ous crime-fight­ing ini­tia­tives were to­tal fail­ures and el­e­ments that were yield­ing re­sults should not be dis­card­ed.

That is why this new thrust should in­clude re­views and as­sess­ments.

It would be use­ful to iden­ti­fy the things that worked and those that did not, so that past mis­takes can be cor­rect­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com