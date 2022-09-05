Young Dominican author launches second book of poems

Entornointeligente.com /

Young Dominican author, Anella Shillingford, has launched a new book.

«Of Rivers and Oceans», the writerâs second poetry collection, was launched at the Portsmouth Branch Library on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

A press release from the author describes the publication as «a celebration of heritage, history, healing, and home. Every poem in the collection tells a story of its own yet they all work together in harmony to tell one story.»

It goes on to state, «What is most striking about the collection is that although the poems can be seen as personal, they also have universal applications and most, if not every reader, will find them relatable.»

According to the release, Shillingfordâs work has been published in both local and regional anthologies and her debut collection of poetry «Bonfire» was published in 2019. In 2021, she was awarded for her essay «When Home Is No Longer Home» by the Caribbean Climate Justice Project.

«Shillingford has always attributed all of life as inspiration for her work. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed her to slow down and spend more time reflecting, researching, and writing,» the release adds.

It continues, «She reflects on a plethora of themes in this volume such as nature, loss, love, family, social ills, systematic oppression, women’s rights, mental health and wellness and redemption. Readers will find themselves tossed between the waves and crescendos of each theme and motif.»

The author ends her release by extending «sincere gratitude» to her family and friends who have supported her throughout her career and the writing process of this publication, her community of writers and readers and is especially grateful to «Mr. Steinberg Henry for his contribution to this volume» and to «Ms. Sarama Rolle for her incredible work on the cover art.»

Copies of the book can be purchased at https://www.blurb.com/b/ 11229703-of-rivers-and-oceans .

