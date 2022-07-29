‘You can’t retire from music,’ says Mary Isaacs

Entornointeligente.com /

Always referred to as «a songbird», Mary Isaacs can also recall hearing herself being spoken of as «the white girl who does reggae», but she refuses to be thrown off course by such oblique references. Isaacs, who has been playing the reggae game strictly by the book of rules for many moons, has not been getting the desired traction, and she has her own opinion on the reason for that. But if there’s one thing she shies away from, it’s controversy.

«I don’t want to open a can of worms, but I often ask myself why. I don’t know if it’s how I look, but I know it’s not a lack of talent. But right now, I just want to be happy. The focus is happiness and positivity and celebration of life and love,» Isaacs said cheerily.

I’m Happy is Isaacs’ latest single after a relatively «sporadic» season of recordings. She wrote it with lyrical contributions by producer/arranger Sangie Davis and recorded for executive producer Jah Lloyd of Issachar Muzik. The track is distributed by Tuff Gong International.

«He saw me perform and contacted me to do this single on his label. The feedback has been good … not getting the airplay that I would like here [in Jamaica] but nuff in New York where I used to live,» explained Isaacs.

UNBOTHERED Isaacs, who in the late ‘80s was a regular performer for many of New York’s philanthropic organisations and alumni associations, remains unbothered by the same tired old song which spouts lyrics centred around being «too old to be doing music». She has instead set her sights on making an impact musically whatever the era.

