Yoga Session at Sabina Park on Sunday

Members of the public are invited to attend a yoga session being organised by the Indian High Commission at Sabina Park, Kingston, on Sunday (June 19).

Government officials and Jamaica’s Miss United Nations World, Toni Ann Lalor, are expected to join the 35-minute activity, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by breathing exercises and meditation.

The event is in observance of United Nations (UN) International Day of Yoga on June 21 under the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Several groups, including primary- and secondary-school students, have already participated in yoga sessions organised by the High Commission over the past three weeks to increase awareness of the benefits of the physical activity.

More than 100 Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel at the Newcastle Military Camp in St. Andrew participated in an activity on June 12.

They were joined by Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman and India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui.

High Commissioner Masakui told JIS News that yoga has become a popular form of exercise around the world since the Day was declared by the UN eight years ago.

«The activity has increased not only in India but also in the western countries. It is as popular in western countries as it is in India,» he said, noting that regular practice can promote calmness, flexibility and well-being.

He informed that a yoga teacher from India will be posted to the High Commission shortly, who will conduct classes within the Commission as well as for interested groups or individuals.

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that involves physical poses, concentration, and deep breathing.

Yoga Day has been observed annually on June 21 since 2015, following a Resolution approved by 177 members at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

