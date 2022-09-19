Yisrael sworn in as THA Deputy Chief Secretary

Entornointeligente.com /

Shar­lene Ram­per­sad

The new­ly ap­point­ed Deputy Chief Sec­re­tary of the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) Dr Faith B Yis­rael will con­tin­ue the THA’s plan to cre­ate a To­ba­go em­bassy in Trinidad.

This was con­firmed by Chief Sec­re­tary Far­ley Au­gus­tine on Mon­day af­ter­noon af­ter Yis­rael was sworn in at the Pres­i­dent’s House in St Ann’s.

Yis­rael was sworn in by act­ing Pres­i­dent Chris­tine Kan­ga­loo, as Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes is cur­rent­ly in Lon­don at­tend­ing the fu­ner­al ser­vice of Queen Eliz­a­beth II.

Au­gus­tine said he will re­lease the full de­tails of Yis­rael’s port­fo­lio in the com­ing days in a press re­lease.

She was elect­ed to the po­si­tion this morn­ing af­ter the res­ig­na­tion of Wat­son Duke from the po­si­tion on Thurs­day.

