Yisrael sworn in as THA Deputy Chief Secretary

Sharlene Rampersad
The newly appointed Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Dr Faith B Yisrael will continue the THA’s plan to create a Tobago embassy in Trinidad.
This was confirmed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Monday afternoon after Yisrael was sworn in at the President’s House in St Ann’s.
Yisrael was sworn in by acting President Christine Kangaloo, as President Paula-Mae Weekes is currently in London attending the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.
Augustine said he will release the full details of Yisrael’s portfolio in the coming days in a press release.
She was elected to the position this morning after the resignation of Watson Duke from the position on Thursday.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian