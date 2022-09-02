Ye Feuding With Kardashians On Social Media, Again

Entornointeligente.com /

Controversial rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, is again feuding with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, posting screenshots of their conversations on social media.

Ye’s latest jab concerns him having a say in where their four children should attend school.

The 45-year-old musician also took shots at other members of the Kardashian family and has labeled himself a sperm donor.

Ye also asked Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, the father of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s children, to side with him.

He has also accused his fans of being crazy for not understanding him.

The screenshots also show Kim asking him to stop his verbal attacks, adding that her mother, Kris Jenner, is stressed out by him and his public outbursts.

