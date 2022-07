Entornointeligente.com /

Yachts are on display at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, South China’s Hainan province, on July 26, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] Yachts are the shining stars at the second China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, South China’s Hainan province.

Over 200 yachts are on display at the exhibition to meet consumers’ demands on high-quality ocean travel experiences.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com