 Xinjiang official urges int'l enterprises to distinguish right from wrong » EntornoInteligente
29 marzo, 2021

Xinjiang official urges int’l enterprises to distinguish right from wrong

6 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — A Xinjiang official on Monday said that those attempting to sanction Xinjiang companies will only hurt themselves, and that enterprises like H&M should keep their eyes open and work to distinguish right from wrong.

In response to the Xinjiang cotton boycott, Xu Guixiang, spokesperson with the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, told a press briefing in Beijing that enterprises should not politicize economic behavior.

“Chinese people, including those in Xinjiang, have expressed their indignation over the sanctions on relevant individuals and entities in Xinjiang by external forces under the pretext of human rights issues,” said Xu, adding that long gone are the days when Chinese people fell victim to hegemony and bullying of Western powers. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation