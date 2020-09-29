Xinhua photos of the day

Entornointeligente.com /

A woman wearing a face mask passes by an electronic board showing the stock indexes in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 28, 2020. Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as retailers and e-commerce-oriented issues buoyed the market, while investors also picked up issues to secure rights for dividend payments for the first half of the business year. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 307.00 points, or 1.32 percent, from Friday to close at 23,511.62. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

