Xinhua Photo Daily | May 17, 2021

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) — The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.

Photo taken on May 16, 2021 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and the Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province. The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

Residents wait to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, May 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Visitors look at the lunar samples at an exhibition at Wuxi Museum in Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, May 15, 2021. An exhibition of major scientific and technological achievements in lunar and ocean exploration is held in the museum from May 12 to 17. (Photo by Zhu Jipeng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2021 shows the Three Gorges Dam in central China’s Hubei Province. The Three Gorges Reservoir is lowering its water level as planned in a bid to make room to contain water from potential seasonal flooding. (Photo by Xiang Hongmei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a man working at the construction site of the Baihetan Hydropower Station in southwest China, May 14, 2021. Baihetan on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze, straddles the southwest provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, it is the second-largest hydropower station in China in terms of installed capacity, second only to the Three Gorges Dam project in central China’s Hubei Province. The first batch of Baihetan’s generating units will go into operation in July 2021, and all units are expected to be operational by July 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Shadow shows a person of the Miao ethnic group dancing with Lusheng (reed pipe), a folk musical instrument, at Wanda Town of Danzhai County in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, May 15, 2021. The second intangible cultural heritage week kicked off on Saturday in Danzhai. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritages will present their skills such as traditional techniques of batik and paper making. Forums and symposiums on promoting the integrated development of tourism and intangible cultural heritages will also be held during the event. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Jiang Zhangziyi (L) talks with a schoolmate at Shangrao Middle School in east China’s Jiangxi Province, May 10, 2021. Jiang Zhangziyi, 16, is a first grade student of the high school department of Shangrao Middle School. Jiang lost her legs in a car accident in 2010, since then she could only move on a skateboard and was called skateboard girl. Jiang has never given up the pursuing of a beautiful life. In addition to going to school everyday, she also likes dancing, writing, broadcasting and hosting. She hopes to grasp various talents and skills. The girl wishes all the disabled could keep a positive attitude and enjoy every day of life. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Smoke billows from Jala Tower, which housed offices of Al-Jazeera TV and the Associated Press as well as residential apartments, in Gaza City, on May 15, 2021. Israel said Saturday it struck the high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of international media outlets because it contained assets of Hamas intelligence agency. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian man holds a child who was rescued from the rubble of destroyed houses following Israeli airstrikes in Al-Wahda Street in the middle of Gaza City, on May 16, 2021. Tension between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip continued on Sunday for the seventh day in a row as death toll in the coastal enclave climbed to 181 and 1,225 others were injured, officials said. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People ride past a quarantine area in Agartala, India, May 15, 2021. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India on May 16 morning rose to 24,684,007 and the related death toll across the country stands at 270,284, India’s federal health ministry said. During the past 24 hours, 311,170 new cases and 4,077 related deaths were reported from across the country. (Xinhua)

A fisherman sails during sunset at Manila Bay in Manila, the Philippines on May 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali) ■

