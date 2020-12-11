UPDATE: Airport employee busted for billion dollar cocaine seizure

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica â” An airport employee was arrested in connection with the seizure of just over two billion dollars worth of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport yesterday.

The Narcotics Police were conducting operations at the airport as part of the constabulary’s operational surge for the Christmas season, when about 9:45 am, the team searched a vehicle belonging to the airport employee and 239 packages of cocaine were found. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Investigations have since revealed that the drugs — which weigh 611 pounds (278 kilograms)—were destined for the United States of America, where the going rate is US$50,000 per kilogram.

Earlier this week, the Narcotics Police issued a warning that they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island. The division’s leadership says Thursday’s bust is an indication of the team’s resolve to stop illegal drug trafficking and reiterated a warning for would-be drug traffickers to desist.

