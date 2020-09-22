 Xi stresses concern for developing countries, especially Africa in virus response » EntornoInteligente
22 septiembre, 2020

Xi stresses concern for developing countries, especially Africa in virus response

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) — Facing the virus, countries should show concern for and accommodate the need of developing countries, especially African countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday. Enditem
LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

