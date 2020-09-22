BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) — Facing the virus, countries should show concern for and accommodate the need of developing countries, especially African countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday. Enditem
Xi stresses concern for developing countries, especially Africa in virus response
