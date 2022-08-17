Xi sends message of condolence to Egypt

Entornointeligente.com /

Fire fighters work at a fire site in Giza Province, Egypt, on Aug 14, 2022. [Ministry of Interior Affairs of Egypt/Handout via Xinhua] President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday over a massive fire at a church in Egypt that left at least 41 dead and 12 injured.

In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn about the incident, which caused major casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the loss of life in the fire and extended his sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured an early recovery.

Xi’s message came after a massive fire broke out on Sunday at a Coptic church in Egypt’s Giza Province.

The accident took place in the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighborhood, according to the Egyptian Health Ministry.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault in an air conditioner on the second floor of the church building, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a separate statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference on Monday that, after checking with the Chinese embassy in Egypt, no Chinese casualties had been reported so far in the incident.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

