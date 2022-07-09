Xi sends condolences on Abe’s death

Entornointeligente.com /

President Xi Jinping extended a message of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday over the passing of Shinzo Abe, the nation’s longest-serving prime minister who died after being shot on Friday.

Xi extended deep condolences on the sudden and unfortunate passing of Abe on behalf of the Chinese government and people and himself, and expressed sympathies to the family of Abe.

He noted that Abe made efforts to improve China-Japan relations when he was in office and contributed positively to this endeavor, adding that he had reached important common understanding with the former Japanese leader on building a China-Japan relationship that meets the need of the new era.

Xi also noted that he deeply regrets Abe’s sudden passing and stands ready to work with Kishida to continue to develop a China-Japan relationship of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation in accordance with the principles of the four China-Japan political documents.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, also sent a message of condolences to Abe’s widow Akie Abe on Saturday.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com