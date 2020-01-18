Xi returns to China after state visit to Myanmar

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to China Saturday evening after a state visit to Myanmar.

He was seen off at the airport by Myanmar First Vice President U Myint Swe.

Four military aircraft of Myanmar took off to escort Xi’s plane.

Xi’s entourage, including Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, also returned to China on the same day.

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

