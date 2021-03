Xi meets with model crime-fighters

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with representatives of those honored for their outstanding work in China’s campaign to fight organized and gang-related crimes.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his greetings and congratulations to them. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com