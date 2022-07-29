Xi gives Biden fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (AP):

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spent more than two hours on Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with the flashpoint of Taiwan once again emerging as a key point of tension.

According to an outline of the call released by Beijing, Xi emphasised China’s claim over the island, which has governed itself for decades.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com