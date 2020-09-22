Xi Focus: Xi stresses development of education, culture, health, sports sectors

Entornointeligente.com /

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed promoting the development of China’s education, culture, health and sports sectors to strengthen people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a symposium attended by experts or representatives from the sectors to solicit opinions on the economic and social development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

While presiding over the symposium, Xi said the Party and the state have attached great importance to the development of education, culture, health and sports sectors, and a series of strategic plans and arrangements have been made since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Party committees and governments at all levels should better implement the plans and arrangements to foster a new generation capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation and to provide fresh impetus for and break new ground in various social sectors, he said.

Ten experts or representatives from those sectors spoke at the symposium, offering opinions and suggestions on educational reform and development, cultural inheritance and innovation, the training of health workers, and the drive to build China into a country strong on sports.

Xi exchanged ideas with each of the speakers before delivering an important speech, in which he praised the speakers for their valuable opinions and suggestions. Enditem

