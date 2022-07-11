Xi calls for exchanges among civilizations

Entornointeligente.com /

President Xi Jinping called for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, underlining the need to replace estrangement with exchanges, clashes with mutual learning and superiority with coexistence, and to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi made the remarks on Sunday in a congratulatory letter sent to the opening ceremony of an exhibition on the origin of Italy in Beijing. The exhibition, which features the ancient Roman civilization, is one of the important events for the China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism.

Noting China and Italy are outstanding representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, Xi said that the exhibition will show the rich Italian culture with a variety of precious antiques and relics.

Saying mutual respect, solidarity, and harmonious coexistence are the right path for the development of human civilizations, Xi expressed the nation’s commitment to working with the international community to promote equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella also sent a congratulatory letter to the event. He said that cultural cooperation is an important part of the Italy-China friendship.

Given the various challenges the world is facing, Mattarella said that the international community needs solidarity and cooperation to seek fair and lasting solutions. He is confident that Italy and China will continue to deepen bilateral relations and jointly safeguard world peace and stability, the Italian president said.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said that in recent years, the China-Italy cultural relationship has been developing at a high level thanks to the strong support from leaders of both countries.

The two countries have become an example of mutual learning between China and European civilizations and even between Eastern and Western civilizations, Huang said. He called on both countries to uphold mutual respect and mutual learning, constantly deepening their understanding of each other’s culture.

Zhang Zhizhou, a professor of international relations at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations are the right way to promote peace and progress.

President Xi’s vision about building a community with a shared future for mankind guides the various civilizations in the world in promoting exchanges and mutual learning, Zhang said.

