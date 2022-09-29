Xi calls for deepening ties with Argentina

Entornointeligente.com /

President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for participants of a high-level forum on China-Argentina people-to-people exchanges to pool wisdom and build consensus for further developing bilateral ties and making contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He made the remark in a congratulatory message sent to the forum held in Beijing, saying that China and Argentina are good friends and good partners. The theme of the one-day forum was deepening media exchanges and improving the livelihoods of the peoples.

Noting that 2022 is the Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation and also marks the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ establishment of diplomatic relations, Xi said the China-Argentina relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape over the past half-century.

The relations have also become an exemplar of solidarity, cooperation and common development between emerging market economies and developing countries, he said.

Xi also said that the comprehensive and rapid development of the China-Argentina relations is a good example of the flourishing China-Latin America cooperation, calling on the forum participants to work together to build a China-Latin American community with a shared future in the new era.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also sent a congratulatory message to the forum, saying that he firmly believed the two countries will embrace a community with a shared future featuring a higher level of development in the future.

Fernandez said that efficient cooperation between media organizations in Argentina and China has helped enhance the mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

He expressed the hope that the two countries will deepen cooperation, increase efforts for developing the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, and make greater contributions to people’s well-being as well as world peace and development.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com