Wuhan back as China’s top 10th city by GDP

Entornointeligente.com / Cherry blossoms at Donghu Lake Park in Wuhan, Hubei province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn] Wuhan regained its position as the 10th city in China in terms of GDP in the first quarter of 2021, registering 357.41 billion yuan ($55.25 billion), up 58.4 percent year-on-year, China Times reported on Friday.

The city saw a 92 percent rise in added industrial value above designated size from a year earlier. Added value in the high-tech manufacturing industry posted stunning year-on-year growth of 167.5 percent, and the number of newly added enterprises above designated size stood at 286, up 230.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

The top five cities had no changes in rankings from last year — Shanghai, followed by Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chongqing.

Other rankings moves include Suzhou beating out Chengdu to reach sixth place, while Chengdu slid to seventh. Hangzhou and Nanjing ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

