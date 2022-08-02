WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 51 mins 94.42 +0.53 +0.56% Brent Crude • 18 mins 99.83 -0.20 -0.20% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.2 -0.31 -0.31% Natural Gas • 51 mins 7.706 -0.577 -6.97% Gasoline • 51 mins 3.057 +0.059 +1.95% Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75% Bonny Light • 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64% Mars US • 17 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28% Gasoline • 51 mins 3.057 +0.059 +1.95% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 34 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 34 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 34 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 246 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 34 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 34 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 5 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88% Peace Sour • 16 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 16 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74% Central Alberta • 16 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99% Giddings • 2 days 84.25 -4.75 -5.34% ANS West Coast • 5 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46% West Texas Sour • 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99% Kansas Common • 2 days 84.25 -2.50 -2.88% Buena Vista • 2 days 108.4 -1.53 -1.39% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 hour WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build 2 hours India Increases Crude Oil Windfall Tax 3 hours Oil Prices Rebound Ahead Of API Data As OPEC JTCC Sees Tighter Market 3 hours Venezuela’s Oil Exports Drop By More than A Third In July 4 hours Global Refining Capacity To Expand With New Projects In Middle East, Asia 5 hours G7 Continues To Seek Ways To Limit Russia’s Oil Revenues 6 hours Approval For Battered Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline Could Be Accelerated 7 hours Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike 8 hours BP Quarterly Profit Jumps To 14-Year High 22 hours Russian Oil Exports Have Stabilized, Revenues Steady 23 hours Reuters Survey Shows 310,000 Bpd OPEC Output Increase 24 hours As Political Deadlock Simmers, Libya Hits 1.2M Bpd Oil Production 1 day Russia Says It Can’t Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs 1 day Saudi Arabia’s Economy Grows 12% In Q2 On High Oil Prices 1 day Australia May Limit LNG Exports Amid Domestic Gas Shortage 1 day Tesla Shareholders To Vote On Yet Another Stock Split 1 day Germany Restarts Oil-Fired Power Plants As It Seeks To Save Gas 1 day U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Slide Toward $4 1 day Blackouts Hit Asia As LNG Prices Soar In Tight Global Market 1 day Russia Is Vital For OPEC+, Says New OPEC Secretary-General 4 days Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says 4 days Energy Aspects: Crude Oil Demand Not Declining In Recession Pattern 4 days Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears 4 days Russia Asks For LNG Payments Via Moscow Bank 4 days Eni Steps Up Buybacks After Quadrupling Q2 Earnings 4 days German Cities Begin Turning Off Lights To Save Energy 4 days Saudi Arabia, Russia Meet To Discuss Cooperation Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting 5 days China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery 5 days Gas Levy Could Triple Household Heating Bills In Germany 5 days Flash Floods Disrupt Operations At Middle East’s Largest Oil Bunkering Hub 5 days OPEC+ May Keep Production Quota Unchanged At Next Week’s Meeting 5 days U.S. Agency Back Kosovo’s Ailing Energy Sector With $237 Million Commitment 5 days Grid Constraints Could Lead To Ban On New Housing In West London 5 days IEA: Global Coal Demand On Track To Match Record 5 days Argument Over Gas Turbine Continues To Disrupt Russian Gas Flows 5 days Repsol’s Earnings Jump Fourfold Amid Soaring Oil And Gas Prices 5 days TotalEnergies Profit More Than Doubles On High Oil And Gas Prices 5 days Shell Books Record Profit As Commodity Prices Rally 6 days Germany Could Still Avoid Severe Gas Shortages 6 days UK Energy Bills To Soar More Than Expected 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days «Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate» – Associated Press 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 3 days «We’re All Sri Lankan Farmers Now» by James Corbett – (an important read) 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com