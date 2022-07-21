Entornointeligente.com /

10 mins WTI Dips Back Below $100 40 mins ConocoPhillips Considers Exiting U.S. Gulf Of Mexico 2 hours U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End 3 hours Shell Seeks $1.5 Billion From Gulf Of Mexico Asset Sales 4 hours Spain Does Not Support EU's Proposal To Cut Gas Use By 15% 21 hours Biden Fails To Declare 'Climate Emergency', Vows To Use Executive Power 22 hours Gazprom Preparing To Restart Flows To Europe Thursday 22 hours Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can't Help With Europe's Gas Shortage 24 hours IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically 1 day Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces»Unusual Set of Circumstances» 1 day China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants 1 day EU Urges Countries To Cut Gas Consumption By 15% 2 days Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build 2 days Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement 2 days Libya's El Feel Oil Field Resumes Production 2 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon 2 days Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End 2 days Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports 2 days Germany's Chemicals Industry Risks Shutdowns Amid Gas Shortage 2 days Canada Plans To Cap Emissions From Oil And Gas Sector 2 days EU Doesn't Expect Russia To Restart Nord Stream Flows As Planned 2 days France Bails Out Energy Giant EDF 2 days Democratic Senators Call On Biden To Declare Climate Emergency 2 days Scores Of Fuel Ships Stranded Off Mexico As Pemex Debt Mounts 3 days $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 3 days Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 3 days IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 3 days Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 3 days Militias Armed And Ready As Libya's New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 3 days Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 3 days Monday's Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 3 days Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 3 days Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 6 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 6 days Germany's Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 6 days Libya's 'New' NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 6 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 6 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 6 days Biden's Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 6 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours Australian power prices go insane 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 1 day «ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing» by well-known Lance Roberts 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible» 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

