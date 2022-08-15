WPC honoured after fending off, shooting bandit during robbery

«I was determined that he was not getting away, even if it cost me my life.»
These were the sentiments of WPC Ayan Jordan following the «harrowing» incident on July 9, in which a male suspect violently attacked her as she responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a restaurant in Tobago.
The suspect fought the policewoman as he desperately tried to take her firearm and shoot her. However, she bravely defended herself and was able to subdue the man, shooting him and recovering the gun.
He was later arrested and slapped with eight offences.
«He was bigger and stronger, I was determined that he was not getting away even if it cost me my life,» WPC Jordan recollected, saying, «When I was confronted with the situation, I responded the only way I knew how and that was to fight!»
She added, «I am not afraid to confront situations, hence, when I was detailed to respond to this report, I was confident to lead my colleagues to the location of the crime.»
WPC Jordan’s gallantry was later celebrated by her colleagues on July 21st at the Shrivan Road Police Station at a surprise appreciation ceremony. As part of the commemoration, she was given a plaque of appreciation, among other tokens.
Station Commander, Inspector (Ag.) Anderson Alfred, described the officer as «always in a position to act in an appropriate manner in any circumstance.»
«Firstly, I would like to appreciate the officers that were with me during the ordeal for their support and response. Regarding the appreciation ceremony, to say that I was surprised would be a gross understatement; it really touched me, because I thought nothing, or no one could really surprise me as I am always an observant individual. Insp (Ag.) Alfred and the team ensured that I was genuinely surprised,» she expressed. — (TTPS)
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian