WPC honoured after fending off, shooting bandit during robbery

«I was de­ter­mined that he was not get­ting away, even if it cost me my life.»

These were the sen­ti­ments of WPC Ayan Jor­dan fol­low­ing the «har­row­ing» in­ci­dent on Ju­ly 9, in which a male sus­pect vi­o­lent­ly at­tacked her as she re­spond­ed to a re­port of a rob­bery in progress at a restau­rant in To­ba­go.

The sus­pect fought the po­lice­woman as he des­per­ate­ly tried to take her firearm and shoot her. How­ev­er, she brave­ly de­fend­ed her­self and was able to sub­due the man, shoot­ing him and re­cov­er­ing the gun.

He was lat­er ar­rest­ed and slapped with eight of­fences.

«He was big­ger and stronger, I was de­ter­mined that he was not get­ting away even if it cost me my life,» WPC Jor­dan rec­ol­lect­ed, say­ing, «When I was con­front­ed with the sit­u­a­tion, I re­spond­ed the on­ly way I knew how and that was to fight!»

She added, «I am not afraid to con­front sit­u­a­tions, hence, when I was de­tailed to re­spond to this re­port, I was con­fi­dent to lead my col­leagues to the lo­ca­tion of the crime.»

WPC Jor­dan’s gal­lantry was lat­er cel­e­brat­ed by her col­leagues on Ju­ly 21st at the Shri­van Road Po­lice Sta­tion at a sur­prise ap­pre­ci­a­tion cer­e­mo­ny. As part of the com­mem­o­ra­tion, she was giv­en a plaque of ap­pre­ci­a­tion, among oth­er to­kens.

Sta­tion Com­man­der, In­spec­tor (Ag.) An­der­son Al­fred, de­scribed the of­fi­cer as «al­ways in a po­si­tion to act in an ap­pro­pri­ate man­ner in any cir­cum­stance.»

«First­ly, I would like to ap­pre­ci­ate the of­fi­cers that were with me dur­ing the or­deal for their sup­port and re­sponse. Re­gard­ing the ap­pre­ci­a­tion cer­e­mo­ny, to say that I was sur­prised would be a gross un­der­state­ment; it re­al­ly touched me, be­cause I thought noth­ing, or no one could re­al­ly sur­prise me as I am al­ways an ob­ser­vant in­di­vid­ual. In­sp (Ag.) Al­fred and the team en­sured that I was gen­uine­ly sur­prised,» she ex­pressed. — (TTPS)

