Worthy Park Estate and Pure Chocolate Jamaica make an unforgettable pair

The legacies of rum and chocolate are intertwined, with cacao trees and sugar cane playing an intrinsic role in Jamaica’s agricultural heritage. The flavours of rum and chocolate also make an exceptional pairing; the intense notes of premium-aged rum lend themselves well to chocolate’s fruity undertones. It was only right then, that Worthy Park Estate’s pot-still aged rum range was presented alongside Pure Chocolate’s artisanal Jamaican chocolate for the ‘Pot-Still and Pods’ seminar at the Jamaica Rum Festival.

Guided by Craig Nicholson, Worthy Park Estate’s senior blender and quality control manager, and Pure Chocolate’s chocolatier Jamalia Wright, guests experienced a carefully curated tasting exercise with five pot-still distilled rum products from their extensive Rum-Bar and Worthy Park rum portfolios with premium hand-made chocolates. Guests enjoyed this tasting experience while learning about the history and art of pot-still rum-making.

«Dark chocolate is the best accompaniment to aged rum, generating a sensory spectrum that is difficult to match. This rum tasting combined five delectable premium chocolates from Pure Chocolate Jamaica. And I’m telling you, the mixture of flavours is one-of-a-kind!» shared Nicholson of the pairing. He added: «Food and drink pairings are always in the eye of the beholder, but during an impromptu session with Pure Chocolate Jamaica at their newly opened facility at Island Village in Ocho Rios, we tested many variations and felt that the selection that was presented paired the absolute best.»

The senior blender said the variety of chocolates created by Pure Chocolate Jamaica made it easy to find a chocolate that matched Worthy Park’s variety of expressions.

PERFECT MATCH «We found that the unique characteristics of Worthy Park’s authentic 100 per cent copper pot-still distilled rums match well with the earthiness and richness of the chocolates produced by Pure Chocolate Jamaica,» said Nicholson.

