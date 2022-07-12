World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 95.58 -0.26 -0.27% Brent Crude • 30 mins 99.49 -7.61 -7.11% Murban Crude • 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85% Natural Gas • 13 mins 6.237 +0.074 +1.20% Gasoline • 14 mins 3.233 -0.032 -0.97% Louisiana Light • 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64% Bonny Light • 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00% Mars US • 53 mins 91.24 -8.25 -8.29% Gasoline • 14 mins 3.233 -0.032 -0.97% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68% Peace Sour • 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66% Central Alberta • 17 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 18 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14% Giddings • 18 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43% ANS West Coast • 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61% West Texas Sour • 18 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41% Eagle Ford • 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09% Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21% Kansas Common • 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79% Buena Vista • 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 1 min UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 1 hour World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer Calls On U.S. To Increase Supply 2 hours API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 2 hours Unipec Trading Arm To Get 1 Million Barrels Of SPR Oil 3 hours IEA Director: Price Cap On Russian Oil Should Extend To Fuels 4 hours Libyan Oil Crisis Intensifies With Attempt to Remove NOC Board 5 hours OPEC Remains 1 Million Bpd Below Target 6 hours Turkey Mediates Talks Between Ukraine And Russia As Food Crisis Escalates 7 hours The White House Believes OPEC Has The Capacity To Boost Production 8 hours The EU Is Prepping Another Round Of Sanctions Against Russia 22 hours Oil Prices Rebound Following Morning Drop 23 hours Industrial Bitcoin Miners Grind To Halt In Texas Amid Energy Shortage 1 day Exxon CEO Says All New Cars Will Be Electric By 2040 1 day Soaring Energy Exports Send Russia’s Account Surplus To Record High 1 day Spain Calls On Firms To Minimize LNG Imports From Russia 1 day Natural Gas Will Play A Vital Role In Australia’s Energy Transition 1 day Russian Court Overturns Suspension Of Caspian Pipeline Consortium Exports 1 day French Industry Switches To Oil From Gas Amid Uncertainty Over Russian Supply 1 day Gazprom Suspends Nord Stream Gas Flows For Scheduled Maintenance 1 day Another Alaskan Oil Project Could Be Shelved Over Environmental Concerns 1 day Canada Agrees To Return Russian Turbine Despite New Sanctions 4 days Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years 4 days Putin Predicts Catastrophic Consequences For The Global Energy Market 4 days Nordic Power Prices Plunge To Levels Not Seen Since 2020 4 days Norway Moves To Boost Natural Gas Production Further 4 days Top U.S. LNG Producer Wants Exemption From Pollution Limit 4 days Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston 4 days OPEC+ Is Still 2.5 Million Bpd Below Its Production Target 4 days Shell Continues Exporting LNG From Australian Facility Despite Strike 4 days Russia Says It Will Increase Gas To Europe Under One Condition 4 days Buffett Buys Another $700 Million In Occidental Shares 5 days Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Still Set To Hit $140 5 days Chinese Imports Of U.S. Coal Collapse By 67% 5 days Germany Won’t Let Russia Bankrupt Its Energy Companies 5 days Norway’s Hydropower Reserves Hit Hard By Drought 5 days Canada Posts Biggest Trade Surplus Since 2008 As Oil Prices Soar 5 days U.S. Greenlights Liquified Petroleum Gas Exports To Venezuela 5 days Deadly Explosion At Kazakhstan’s Biggest Oilfield 5 days Shell Reverses $4.5 Billion In Oil And Gas Writedowns 5 days U.S. Slaps New Oil Sanctions On Iran Amid Stalled Nuclear Negotiations 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com