WORLD VIEW: Uvalde Shooting Report, Sri Lanka Emergency, French Fires, Another US Mall Gun Battle, More

July 18, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Todayâs Headlines Uvalde report: 376 officers but âegregiously poorâ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but «egregiously poor decision-making» resulted in more than an hour of chaos beforeâ¦ Read More

Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’sâ¦ Read More

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killedâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces criminal contempt of Congress charges afterâ¦ Read More

France fights spreading wildfires as heat wave fries Europe

PARIS (AP) — France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broilingâ¦ Read More

Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Nour never felt entirely safe as a queer person in Lebanon. But in the past few years, the 25-year-old pharmacist had begun letting his guard down, meeting with friends in LGBTQ-friendlyâ¦ Read More

Cross Section High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Researcher Dhruv Sareen’s own stem cells are now orbiting the Earth. The mission? To test whether they’ll grow better in zero gravity. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles areâ¦ Read More

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances andâ¦ Read More

Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge

BATON ROUGE (AP) — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing scheduled to begin Monday morning. State District Judgeâ¦ Read More

