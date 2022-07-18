WORLD VIEW: Uvalde Shooting Report, Sri Lanka Emergency, French Fires, Another US Mall Gun Battle, More

– Advertisement – Trending | View in Browser
July 18, 2022
Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.
Todayâs Headlines Uvalde report: 376 officers but âegregiously poorâ decisions
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but «egregiously poor decision-making» resulted in more than an hour of chaos beforeâ¦ Read More
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’sâ¦ Read More
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killedâ¦ Read More
Editor Selections Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces criminal contempt of Congress charges afterâ¦ Read More
France fights spreading wildfires as heat wave fries Europe
PARIS (AP) — France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broilingâ¦ Read More
Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown
BEIRUT (AP) — Nour never felt entirely safe as a queer person in Lebanon. But in the past few years, the 25-year-old pharmacist had begun letting his guard down, meeting with friends in LGBTQ-friendlyâ¦ Read More
Cross Section High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?
Researcher Dhruv Sareen’s own stem cells are now orbiting the Earth. The mission? To test whether they’ll grow better in zero gravity. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles areâ¦ Read More
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances andâ¦ Read More
Louisiana abortion ban case heard before judge
BATON ROUGE (AP) — With access to abortion flickering in Louisiana, the legal battle over the statewide ban continues with a court hearing scheduled to begin Monday morning. State District Judgeâ¦ Read More
– Advertisement –
LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer