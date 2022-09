WORLD VIEW: Ukrainians Scared, Italy Turns Right, Hurricane Aims at Florida, Europe Energy Crisis, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Today’s Headlines Ukrainians scared by Russia’s preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with… Read More

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Meloni’s party

ROME (AP) — A party with neo-fascist roots, the Brothers of Italy, won the most votes in Italy’s national elections, looking set… Read More

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected… Read More

Editor Selections Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military… Read More

British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern

LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng… Read More

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis , offices are getting chillier…. Read More

Cross Section Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime showww

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the… Read More

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Unbeaten Kansas left out again

Not quite, Kansas. A 4-0 start put the Jayhawks atop the others receiving votes pile Sunday in The Associated Press college… Read More

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ shrugs off drama, opening with $19.2M

After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde’s «Don’t Worry Darling,» the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the… Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com