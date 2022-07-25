WORLD VIEW: Ukrainians Return, Myanmar Executions, Pope In Canada, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Trending | View in Browser

July 25, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Todayâs Headlines âThe money is goneâ: Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The missileâs impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Her mother found her dying on the bench beneath the pear tree where she’d enjoyed theâ¦ Read More

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous persons are expected to converge Monday on the small Alberta prairie community of Maskwacis to hear a long-awaited apology from Pope Francis forâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOPâs future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock starâs welcome he’sâ¦ Read More

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage ofâ¦ Read More

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nationâ¦. Read More

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners whoâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Jordan Peeleâs ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Jordan Peele ’s UFO thriller «Nope» topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sundayâ¦. Read More

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inductedâ¦ Read More

AP PHOTOS: A look back at this yearâs Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees. A new champion, Jonasâ¦ Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com