WORLD VIEW: Ukrainians Return, Myanmar Executions, Pope In Canada, More

July 25, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Today’s Headlines ‘The money is gone’: Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The missile’s impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Her mother found her dying on the bench beneath the pear tree where she’d enjoyed the… Read More

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous persons are expected to converge Monday on the small Alberta prairie community of Maskwacis to hear a long-awaited apology from Pope Francis for… Read More

Editor Selections Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP’s future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock star’s welcome he’s… Read More

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of… Read More

AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nation…. Read More

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who… Read More

Cross Section Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Jordan Peele ’s UFO thriller «Nope» topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday…. Read More

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted… Read More

AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year’s Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees. A new champion, Jonas… Read More

