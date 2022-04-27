WORLD VIEW: Russia Cuts Gas to 2 EU Nations, Macron the Power Player, EU Emergency Gas Talks, More

Entornointeligente.com /

April 27, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day. Todayâs Headlines Russia says itâs cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia opened a new front in its war over Ukraine on Wednesday, deciding to shut off gas to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv, a dramatic escalation in aâ¦ Read More

Reelection bolsters Franceâs Macron as powerful player in EU

PARIS (AP) — Soon after his victory was announced, French President Emmanuel Macron took the stage to the sound of the European Union’s anthem, the «Ode to Joy.» The symbolism was strong: Theâ¦ Read More

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by anâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Live Updates: EU begins emergency gas talks

BRUSSELS — European Union officials are holding emergency gas talks following Russia’s decision to abruptly turn off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, according to the bloc’s topâ¦ Read More

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyoâs Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have addedâ¦ Read More

Oklahoma panel says candidate canât be called âThe Patriotâ

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as «The Patriot» on the ballot can’t use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled. The board decided Monday thatâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Running for parliament for the first time, independent Hania Zaatari walks down the meandering alleyways of the old souk in the port city of Sidon, telling impoverished workersâ¦ Read More

Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at âBlac Chynaâ trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée Blac Chyna. Butâ¦ Read More

AP-NORC Poll: Older people fret less about aging in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that U.S. adults ages 65â¦ Read More

