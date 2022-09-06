WORLD VIEW: Rus Buying Arms from N. Korea, Boris Bows Out, Meghan Speaks to Youth, More

– Advertisement – Todayâs Headlines US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine,â¦ Read More
Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before heading to Scotlandâ¦ Read More
Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks
WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenousâ¦ Read More
Editor Selections Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a specialâ¦ Read More
Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping aâ¦ Read More
China’s Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city’sâ¦ Read More
Cross Section Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry
LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as workingâ¦ Read More
Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point wasâ¦ Read More
Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice
VENICE, Italy (AP) — After much anticipation, Olivia Wilde’s » Don’t Worry Darling » finally had its world premiere Monday nightâ¦ Read More
– Advertisement –
LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer