WORLD VIEW: Rus Buying Arms from N. Korea, Boris Bows Out, Meghan Speaks to Youth, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Today’s Headlines US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine,… Read More

Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before heading to Scotland… Read More

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous… Read More

Editor Selections Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special… Read More

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping a… Read More

China’s Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city’s… Read More

Cross Section Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working… Read More

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point was… Read More

Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — After much anticipation, Olivia Wilde’s » Don’t Worry Darling » finally had its world premiere Monday night… Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com