WORLD VIEW: Rus Buying Arms from N. Korea, Boris Bows Out, Meghan Speaks to Youth, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Todayâs Headlines US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine,â¦ Read More

Johnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queen

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before heading to Scotlandâ¦ Read More

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenousâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a specialâ¦ Read More

Typhoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping aâ¦ Read More

China’s Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquake

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city’sâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as workingâ¦ Read More

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point wasâ¦ Read More

Full of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — After much anticipation, Olivia Wilde’s » Don’t Worry Darling » finally had its world premiere Monday nightâ¦ Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com