WORLD VIEW: Putin Ups the Stakes, Fiona Heads for Bermuda, Iran Protests, More

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. Putin’s… Read More

Fiona threatens to become Category 4 storm headed to Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona threatened to strengthen into a Category 4 storm Wednesday as it lashed the Turks and… Read More

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

TOKYO (AP) — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo early Wednesday in apparent prot

Editor Selections At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on… Read More

US and Iran to speak at UN; Zelenskyy to appear from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim… Read More

AP Explainer: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for… Read More

Cross Section Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

HOBART, Australia (AP) — About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found… Read More

Review: Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ worth all the drama?

Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film… Read More

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a… Read More

