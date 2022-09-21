WORLD VIEW: Putin Ups the Stakes, Fiona Heads for Bermuda, Iran Protests, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Todayâs Headlines Putin sets partial military call-up, wonât âbluffâ on nukes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. Putin’sâ¦ Read More

Fiona threatens to become Category 4 storm headed to Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona threatened to strengthen into a Category 4 storm Wednesday as it lashed the Turks andâ¦ Read More

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

TOKYO (AP) — A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo early Wednesday in apparent prot

Editor Selections At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was onâ¦ Read More

US and Iran to speak at UN; Zelenskyy to appear from Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahimâ¦ Read More

AP Explainer: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police forâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

HOBART, Australia (AP) — About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were foundâ¦ Read More

Review: Is âDonât Worry Darlingâ worth all the drama?

Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Filmâ¦ Read More

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting manâs nose outside a game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making aâ¦ Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com